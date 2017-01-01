Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Eastern Conference LeBron James of the Cleveland Caveliers (23) slam dunks during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Eastern Conference LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers (23) makes a backwards dunk during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game against the Western Conference in New Orleans, Sunday. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)
Eastern Conference guard John Wall, of the Washington Wizards (2), makes a dunk during the first half of the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Western Conference guard Russell Westbrook, of the Oklahoma City Thunder, dunks during the first half of the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)
Western Conference guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder (0) makes a dunk during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Eastern Conferences forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) goes for a layup against Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans (23) and Western Conference forward Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs (2) during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Eastern Conference guard DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors (10) during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Western Conference guard Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors (11) shoots over Eastern Conference guard Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics (4)during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Eastern Conference forward Paul George (13), of the Indiana Pacers, slam dunks in front of Western Conference forward Draymond Green (23), of the Golden State Warriors, and guard Klay Thompson (11), of the Golden State Warriors, during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Eastern Conference guard Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets (15) goes to the basket against Western Conference forward Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors (23) during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Eastern Conference small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) slam dunks during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Western Conference guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (30) slam dunks during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)