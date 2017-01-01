Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Toronto Raptors center Lucas Nogueira (right) competes for a loose ball under the net with New Orleans Pelicans forward Donatas Motiejunas (12) and guard E'Twaun Moore (55) during the first half Tuesday in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (top) battles for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half Tuesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)