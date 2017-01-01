Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts to a call, during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Tuesday in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) gets the shot off under pressure from Milwaukee Bucks' Tony Snell (21), Khris Middleton (22) and Mirza Teletovic (35) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Tuesday in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) catches a pass high above Chicago Bulls guard Isaiah Canaan (0) during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff game Tuesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)