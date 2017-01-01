Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) grabs a rebound between Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) and guard Avery Bradley (right) during the first quarter of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Boston, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, in Boston, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, left, drives past Washington Wizards guard Bojan Bogdanovic during the first quarter of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Boston, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (center) is trapped by Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) on a drive to the basket during the first quarter of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Boston, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)