San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge, left, has his shot blocked by Los Angeles Lakers' Brandon Ingram during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles Lakers' Thomas Robinson, left, pulls the jersey of San Antonio Spurs' Davis Bertans while fighting for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Spurs won 119-98. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) goes for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) dunks against the Boston Celtics in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Portland Trail Blazers centre Jusuf Nurkic (27) shoots past Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors forward Patrick Patterson (54) passes the ball in front of Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Phoenix Suns' Eric Bledsoe (2) drives against the Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard, right, drives past Los Angeles Lakers' Brandon Ingram during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)