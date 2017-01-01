Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee (5) breaks up a drive to the basket by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the first quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) during the first half Wednesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Charlotte Hornets' Ramon Sessions (7) looks to pass as he drives between Portland Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum (left) and Mason Plumlee (second from right) during the first half Wednesday in Charlotte. Hornets' Roy Hibbert is at right. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (left) fouls Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the first quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
If Browns coach Hue Jackson is going to fall in love with Clemson national championship-winning quarterback Deshaun Watson before April’s draft, it won’t happen next week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.