Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James looks for the pass from JR Smith while being guarded by Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala during the first quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is hammered inside by Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (left) and Matt Barnes during the first quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is hammered inside by Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (left) and Matt Barnes during the first quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green react after a first quarter foul call in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson (right) get tangled with Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala fighting for a first quarter rebound in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James puts up a first quarter shot as Golden State Warriors' Shaun Livingston defends in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala during the second quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green get a technical foul for elbowing Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert during the first quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green argues with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James while Stephen Curry shoots foul shots during the second quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James passes the ball out against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson and Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala chase the ball out of bounds during the first quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving drives past Golden State Warriors' guard Klay Thompson in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love puts up a shot as Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee defends in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson and Golden State Warriors Draymond Green get a little chirpy during the first quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving flexes his muscles after making a shot while being fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala during the second quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson passes the ball out while being double-teamed by Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love early during the first quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert contests Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry three-pointer during the first quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts to a foul called against him during the first quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant puts a shot up on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson during the second quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving reacts after hitting a 3-point shot late in the 4th quarter against Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Willams (right) scores his first points in the series as he goes up against the Warriors' Shaun Livingston in the third quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A heated discussion between Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant and Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBronJame during a stop in play during the third quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James steals the fast break pass in front of Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson during the 4th quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116. J.R. Smith took a elbow to the face from James on the play. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James defends a shot inside by Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James and Iman Shumpert make their case with officials after Shumpert caught a blow to the groin from Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia during the 3rd quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116.(Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert tussles with Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia during the 3rd quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant exits the Q after dropping a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams puts up his first points in the Finals against Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston during the third quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 9, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors 137-116. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant argues with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the third quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts to a technical foul that was called back against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love fight for possession during the third quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green lands on Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson during the fourth quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving puts up a bucket on Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala during the fourth quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant try to contest Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the fourth quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116.(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Derrick Williams is fouled going up for a lay-up against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after falling Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson during the fourth quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams block Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the third quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won the game 137-116. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers Q Squad member Maggie Benedetti places Fatheads on arena seats before Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals on Friday, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James arrives at Quicken Loans Arena for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James arrives at Quicken Loans Arena for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant warms-up in the spotlight before Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
New York Giant Odell Beckham Jr. makes his way to watch warm-ups before Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fans reach for t-shirt thrown into the crowd at Fan Fest before Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James shoots free throws during warm-ups before Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James chats with former teammate Shaquille O'Neil before warm-ups for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Michael Sperling, 31, of New Jersey gets his hair geared up for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)