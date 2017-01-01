Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, center, defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday in Oakland. (Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant walks off the floor after Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)