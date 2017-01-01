Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Teammates cheer after Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) sank a three-point basket during first half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Deron Williams (31) collides with Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, May 21 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (right) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) battle for the ball during the first quarter of a game March 1 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams takes flight in an open lane against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game May 1, in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Former Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver gives out high-fives while returning for the first time with the Cleveland Cavaliers to play against the Hawks in a game March 3, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)