Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Kevin Durant react after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)