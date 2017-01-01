Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, and Kevin Durant talk in the final moments against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday in Cleveland. Golden State won 118-113. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches from the bench against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) vie for a loose ball during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday in Cleveland. The Warriors won 118-113. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)