Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) walks to the bench during the first half Tuesday against the Washington Wizards in Washington. Durant hyperextended his left knee and exited the Golden State Warriors' game at the Washington Wizards for good after all of 93 seconds Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant looks on during the second half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday in Philadelphia. The Warriors say Durant will be out indefinitely after he sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee and bruised a bone in his leg. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)