Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (14) is stripped of the ball while driving between Miami Heat forward Okaro White (left) and guard Tyler Johnson (8) during the first half Friday in Orlando. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) is fouled by Orlando Magic forward Terrence Ross (31) while driving to the basket as Magic guard Elfrid Payton (4) helps defend during the first half Friday in Orlando. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)