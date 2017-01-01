Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Houston Rockets guard Lou Williams (12) loses control of the ball on a shot attempt as San Antonio Spurs' Kyle Anderson (1) and Manu Ginobili (rear) defend during the first half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA playoff series, Tuesday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
San Antonio Spurs' Pau Gasol (16) reacts to an officials call as Patty Mills (8) talks with him during the first half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard (2) and Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) scramble on the floor for the ball during the first half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA playoff series, Tuesday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)