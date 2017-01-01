Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (left) passes against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Oakland. Durant has declined to opt in for the second year of his contract with Golden State as expected, and will become an unrestricted free agent. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Minnesota Timberwolves new basketball point guard Jimmy Butler smiles at fans during a press conference at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)