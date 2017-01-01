Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Atlanta Hawks forward Kris Humphries (43) is fouled by Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol as he shoots in the first half of a game Saturday in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) falls to the court while driving against Memphis Grizzlies forward James Ennis (8) in the first half of a game Saturday in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) goes to the basket against Miami Heat's Josh Richardson (0) and Hassan Whiteside (21) during the first half of a game, Saturday in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw (0) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili during the first half of a game, Saturday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)