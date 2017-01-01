Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Miami Heat's LeBron James (p)goes to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova (7) looks on during the first half of Game 1 of their first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Miami, Sunday. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Indiana Pacers' David West (left) and Atlanta Hawks' Jeff Teague battle for a loose ball during the second half of Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs, Sunday in Indianapolis. Indiana won 107-90. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Atlanta Hawks' Josh Smith (5) is defended by Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the second half of Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday in Indianapolis. Indiana defeated Atlanta 107-90. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)