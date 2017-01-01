Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Houston Rockets center Nene (42) celebrates a basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series in Oklahoma City, Sunday. Houston won 113-109. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Houston Rockets center Nene (42) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo (5) in the first quarter of Game 4 of a first-round NBA playoff series in Oklahoma City, Sunday. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles through the Chicago Bulls defense of Isaiah Canaan (0) Bobby Portis (5) and Paul Zipser during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA first-round playoff series Sunday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley (center) drives between Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez (left) and Jimmy Butler as Dwyane Wade (3) watches during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA first-round playoff series Sunday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)