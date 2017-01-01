Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol, of Spain, left, blocks Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka, of Congo, (9) during the first half of Game 3 in a Western Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, May 11, 2013. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
Oklahoma City Thunder's Thabo Sefolosha, of Switzerland, center, charges past Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol, of Spain, back, and Mike Conley, right, in first half of Game 3 in a Western Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, May 11, 2013. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
Oklahoma City Thunder's Reggie Jackson, right, shoots against Memphis Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph (50) and Memphis Grizzlies small forward Tayshaun Prince (21) in the first half of Game 3 in a Western Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, May 11, 2013. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol (33), of Spain, gets a defensive rebound in front of Oklahoma City Thunder's Nick Collison (4) first half of Game 3 in a Western Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, May 11, 2013. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)