Milwaukee Bucks' Mike Dunleavy and Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers (15) reach for the loose ball during the second half of Game 4 of their first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday in Milwaukee. Miami won 88-77. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (4) grabs a rebound away from Los Angeles Lakers guard Darius Morris during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)