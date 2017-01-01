Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards center Nene (42) as Wizards forwards Chris Singleton (31) and Trevor Ariza (1) watch while boxing out Raptors forward Rudy Gay, right, during the first half of their game, Monday in Toronto. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Frank Gunn)
Toronto Raptors forward Rudy Gay chases down a loose ball against Washington Wizards center Nene, rear, during the first half of their game, Monday in Toronto. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Frank Gunn)
Atlanta Hawks guard Devin Harris (34) looks to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Mich., Monday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith (5) shoots around Detroit Pistons center Greg Monroe (10) during the first quarter of a game at the Palace in Auburn Hills, Mich., Monday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)