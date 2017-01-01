Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Portland Trail Blazers' LaMarcus Aldridge shoots during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Charlotte Bobcats' Gerald Henderson (top) knocks down Washington Wizards' John Wall (bottom) as he drives to the basket during the first half of a game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, right, fouls Philadelphia 76ers' Dorell Wright during the first half of a game, Monday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Charlotte Bobcats' Gerald Henderson (9) drives against Washington Wizards' Trevor Ariza (1) during the first half of a game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)