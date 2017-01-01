Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Miami Heat's LeBron James (6) reacts during the second half in Game 1 of their NBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Monday in Miami. The Bulls defeated the Heat 93-86. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Chicago Bulls guard Marco Belinelli (8) looks for an open teammate past Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoff series in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Chicago Bulls forward Carlos Boozer dunks during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoff series in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat, Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat forward LeBron James, left, passes around Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoff series in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat forward LeBron James, rear, and Chicago Bulls forward Carlos Boozer (5) greet each other before the start of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoff series in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili passes around Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson during the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series, Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (right) and San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) go after the ball during the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series, Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) dunks against San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Tim Duncan (21) during the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series, Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots over Golden State Warriors' Harrison Barnes during the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series, Monday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric gay)