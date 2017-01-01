Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday. The Warriors won 113-111. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday. The Warriors won 113-111. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center left) and forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrate during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland, Calif., Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (left) is guarded by Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday. The Warriors won 113-111. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry drives against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (right) is guarded by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) shoots against San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)