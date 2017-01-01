Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) shoots over Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA second-round playoff series, Friday in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots in front of Boston Celtics center Al Horford during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA second-round playoff series, Friday in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (28) is fouled as he tries to shoot by Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) with Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) nearby, during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA second-round playoff series, Friday in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (left) pushes against Washington Wizards guard John Wall during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA second-round playoff series, Friday in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)