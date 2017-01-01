Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Michigan's Mitch McGary dunks the ball against Syracuse during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Michigan's Trey Burke (right) and teammate Tim Hardaway Jr. walk down the court during the second half of their NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Syracuse, Saturday in Atlanta. Michigan won 61-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Michigan players including Tim Hardaway Jr. (right) and Nik Stauskas (11) celebrate after defeating Syracuse in their NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game on Saturday in Atlanta. Michigan won 61-56. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Wichita State's Ron Baker (31) and Louisville's Luke Hancock move during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday in Atlanta. Louisville won 72-68. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Louisville's Luke Hancock (11) Louisville's Peyton Siva (3) and Louisville's Stephan Van Treese (44) react after the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Wichita State Saturday in Atlanta. Louisville won 72-68. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Louisville's Gorgui Dieng shoots over Wichita State's Fred Van Vleet during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)