Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5) blocks a shot by Oregon forward Jordan Bell during the first half of a regional semifinal of the NCAA tournament, Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Oregon forward Dillon Brooks (24) tries to steal the ball from Michigan forward D.J. Wilson, right, during the second half of a regional semifinal of the NCAA tournament, Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Oregon forward Jordan Bell dunks during the first half of a regional semifinal against Michigan in the NCAA tournament, Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, left, celebrates with Jordan Bell after a regional semifinal against Michigan in the NCAA tournament, Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. Oregon won 69-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)