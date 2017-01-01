Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. (10) is fouled as he shoots by Oklahoma State forward Leyton Hammonds (23) during a first-round game in the NCAA tournament Friday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Oklahoma State's Jawun Evans (1) is fouled on his way to the basket by Michigan's Derrick Walton Jr. as Michigan's D.J. Wilson (5) and Oklahoma State's Cameron McGriff (12) watch during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA tournament Friday in Indianapolis. Michigan defeated Oklahoma State 92-91. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. (10) fouls Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans (1) from behind during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA tournament Friday in Indianapolis. Michigan defeated Oklahoma State 92-91. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans (1) and Michigan guard Zak Irvin (21) fight for a loose ball during a first-round game in the NCAA tournament Friday in Indianapolis. Michigan defeated Oklahoma State 92-91. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)