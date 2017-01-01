Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Louisville forward Chane Behanan (21) reacts after defeating Michigan 82-76 in the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game, Monday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Michigan guard Trey Burke (3) walks off the court as confetti falls on Louisville players, including Russ Smith (2), Luke Hancock (11), Stephan Van Treese (44) and Zach Price (25), after the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game, Monday in Atlanta. Louisville won 82-76. (AP Photo/Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Curtis Compton)
Michigan forward Mitch McGary (4) comes down with the rebound as Louisville guard/forward Wayne Blackshear (20) looks on during the first half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game Monday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Louisville forward Montrezl Harrell (24) dunks against Michigan forward Glenn Robinson III (1) during the first half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game Monday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisville guard Peyton Siva (3) hits the court as Michigan forward Mitch McGary (4) and Michigan forward Glenn Robinson III (1) look on during the first half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game Monday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Michigan guard Trey Burke (3) works against Louisville guard Russ Smith (2) during the first half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game Monday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Louisville guard Peyton Siva (3) moves the ball against Michigan guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10)during the first half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game Monday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Michigan forward Glenn Robinson III (1) dunks the ball against the Louisville during the first half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game Monday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Michigan guard Trey Burke (3) shoots against Louisville center Gorgui Dieng (10) during the first half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game Monday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino reacts to play against the Michigan during the first half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game Monday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)