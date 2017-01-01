Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Marquette forward Davante Gardner (54) reaches for a loose ball ahead of Miami forward Julian Gamble (45) during the first half of an East Regional semifinal in the NCAA basketball tournament, Thursday, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Marquette forward Jamil Wilson (0) celebrates their 71-61 win over Miami in an East Regional semifinal in the NCAA basketball tournament, Thursday, in Washington. Wilson scored 16 points in the victory. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)