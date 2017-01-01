Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Louisville guard Russ Smith (2) gets fouled by Oregon forward Ben Carter, left, and guard Damyean Dotson during the first half of a regional semifinal in the NCAA tournament, Friday, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino directs his team during the first half of a regional semifinal against Oregon in the NCAA tournament, Friday, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Oregon guard Damyean Dotson (21) goes up with a shot under pressure from Louisville guard Peyton Siva (3) during the second half of a regional semifinal in the NCAA tournament, Friday, in Indianapolis. Dotson was called for an offensive foul on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michigan's Trey Burke and Kansas' Jamari Traylor battle for a rebound during the second half of a regional semifinal game in the NCAA tournament, Friday, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Kansas' Elijah Johnson (15) strips the ball from Michigan's Jordan Morgan during the second half of a regional semifinal game in the NCAA tournament, Friday, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Michigan's Glenn Robinson III ,battles for a loose ball with Kansas' Travis Releford, and Jeff Withey, right, during the second half of a regional semifinal game in the NCAA tournament, Friday, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)