Southern Methodist forward Ben Moore (center) is fouled between Southern California guard Elijah Stewart (left) and guard Jonah Mathews (right) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Friday. Southern California won 66-65. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Seton Hall's Myles Powell (left) shoots over Arkansas's Moses Kingsley (right) during the second half in a first-round game of the NCAA tournament in Greenville, S.C., Friday. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (top left) blocks a first-half shot by Texas Southern's Zach Lofton (2) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. UNC advanced, 103-64. (Chuck Liddy/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)
SMU's Sterling Brown (3) watches as Southern California's Jonah Mathews (2), Jordan McLaughlin (11), De'Anthony Melton (22) and Chimezie Metu (4) celebrate their 66-65 win in a first-round game in the NCAA tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Friday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly (0) dives to stop the steal of Dayton guard Kyle Davis (3) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)