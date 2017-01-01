Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews (4) passes the ball as South Dakota State's Tevin King (left) and Lane Severyn (right) defend during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Vermont's Trae Bell-Haynes goes after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA tournament first-round game against Purdue Thursday in Milwaukee. Purdue won 80-70. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Middle Tennessee's Antwain Johnson (2) is hit in the face as he drives past Minnesota's Dupree McBrayer (1) during the first half of an NCAA tournament first round game Thursday in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
South Dakota State guard Michael Orris (50) goes to the basket as Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins (13) defends during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)