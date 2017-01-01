Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo dives for a loose ball during the first half of a game against Creighton, Feb. 25, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Villanova head coach Jay Wright celebrates after they defeated North Carolina 77-74 in the championship game of the the 2016 NCAA Final Four tournament in Houston. The Wildcats are trying to become the first repeat national champions in 10 years and just may have the team to get it done. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)