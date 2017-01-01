Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jenna Bates, a 12th grade English teacher, reviews an assignment with her class on the first act of the Shakespeare tragedy Titus Andronicus at Coventry High School Friday. Each student chose a song that would best match the mood and theme to the play's first act. The assignment addresses common core teaching standards such as using evidence to support an argument. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jenna Bates, a 12th grade English teacher, reviews an assignment with her class on the first act of the Shakespeare tragedy Titus Andronicus at Coventry High School Friday. Each student chose a song that would best match the mood and theme to the play's first act. The assignment addresses common core teaching standards such as using evidence to support an argument. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jenna Bates, a 12th grade English teacher, reviews an assignment with her class on the first act of the Shakespeare tragedy Titus Andronicus at Coventry High School Friday. Each student chose a song that would best match the mood and theme to the play's first act. The assignment addresses common core teaching standards such as using evidence to support an argument. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lisa Blough, the director of curriculum instruction for Coventry Schools, talks about the challenges addressing new testing standards when working with a reduced staff and budget at Coventry High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lisa Reese, a fifth and sixth grade excellerated science teacher, demonstrates using a Quick Response code on a fifth grade integrated science/social studies project regarding life in a specific ecosystem Friday in Barberton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton Middle School teachers (from right) James McComas, Susan Jamison, Jim Ryan, Lisa Reese and mathematics instructional coach Phil Hodanbosi talk about the challenges of teaching to the new content standards the districts plan to roll out next year. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton Schools mathematics instructional coach Phil Hodanbosi talks about the challenges of teaching to the new content standards the districts plan to roll out next year. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tina Norris, principal at Coventry Middle School talks about the challenges of teaching to the new content standards the districts plan to roll out next year. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shelly Habegger, a language arts instructional coach for the Barberton Schools talks about the challenges of teaching to the new content standards the districts plan to roll out next year. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)