Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson, front, works for a loose ball against Nebraska forward Michael Jacobson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Nebraska forward Michael Jacobson, left, works for a rebound against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate, left, goes up for a shot against Nebraska forward Ed Morrow during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Nebraska guard Tai Webster, left, shoots next to Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State guard Kam Williams, right, goes up for a shot against Nebraska forward Jack McVeigh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Nebraska center Jordy Tshimanga, left, works for a loose ball against Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr. shoots over Ohio State forward Marc Loving during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)