Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Gerald Wallace during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Brooklyn Nets' Deron Williams looks to pass away from Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Brooklyn Nets' Brook Lopez (11) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Jay-Z watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Brooklyn Nets' Brook Lopez drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller, top right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Brooklyn Nets' Brook Lopez (11) shoots next to Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) works against Brooklyn Nets' Deron Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Gerald Wallace during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Brooklyn Nets' Keith Bogans (10) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters (3) chase down a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)