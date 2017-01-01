Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Parisa Damavandi, owner of Pink Petals Florist, prepares a floral arrangement at her store on West Market Street. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Parisa Damavandi, owner of Pink Petals Florist, prepares a floral arrangement at the store. She moved the business from her home to the storefront on West Market St. last September. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Parisa Damavandi, owner of Pink Petals Florist, talks about her business. Damavandi moved the business from her home to the storefront on West Market Street and not only sells a variety of flowers but also giftware such as glassware and crafted item. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Parisa Damavandi, owner of Pink Petals Florist, prepares a floral arrangement inside the store. She moved the business from her home to the storefront on West Market St. last September. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
An Easter giftware arrangement on display at the Pink Petals Florist. Owner Parisa Damavandi moved the business from her home to the storefront on West Market Street last September. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Photo of orange roses that are just one of a variety of flowers that can be purchased at the Pink Petals Florist. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Photo of a pink tulip in a floral arrangement that is just one of a variety of flowers that can be purchased at the Pink Petals Florist. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Photo of the colorful ribbons that are used in the creation of floral arrangements at the Pink Petals Florist.(Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Photo of an Easter floral arrangement of flowers that can be purchased at the Pink Petals Florist. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
A Gerbera daisy is part of a floral arrangement sitting on the counter as Parisa Damavandi, owner of Pink Petals Florist, talks about her business during an interview at the store. She moved the business from her home to the storefront on West Market St. last September. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Photo of a rose in a floral arrangement that is just one of a variety of flowers that can be purchased at the Pink Petals Florist. Owner Parisa Damavandi moved the business from her home to the storefront on West Market St. last September and not only sells a variety of flowers but also giftware such as glassware and crafted items (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Yellow tulips that are just one of a variety of flowers that can be purchased at the Pink Petals Florist. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)