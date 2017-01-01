Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Student Paris Gladman, 30, trims the hair of Eric D. Garrett, Sr. the director of Beyond Expectations Barber College. Garrett, started the barber college to provide job opportunities for young black men and women in the Akron area.(Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Eric D. Garrett, Sr. the director of Beyond Expectations Barber College stands in the barbershop area of the school he started to provide job opportunities for young black men and women in the Akron area.(Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Roberta Nelson, master instructor teaches a History of Barbering class to students at Beyond Expectations Barber College. Garrett, started the barber college to provide job opportunities for young black men and women. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)