Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In the recording studio in the 2016 production of Jersey Boys (l to r) Keith Hines, Aaron De Jesus, Cory Jeacoma and Matthew Dailey. Jersey Boys will run May 1 & 2, 2018 in the E.J. Thomas Hall 2017-18 Broadway in Akron season. (Photo courtesy Jeremy Dani)
The Finale in the 2016 production of Jersey Boys (l to r) Cory Jeacoma, Aaron De Jesus, Matthew Dailey, Keith Hines and the Company. Jersey Boys will run May 1 & 2, 2018 in the E.J. Thomas Hall 2017-18 Broadway in Akron season. (Photo courtesy Jeremy Dani)
My Eyes Adored You in the 2016 production of Jersey Boys (l to r) Keith Hines, Aaron De Jesus, Cory Jeacoma and Matthew Dailey. Jersey Boys will run May 1 & 2, 2018 in the E.J. Thomas Hall 2017-18 Broadway in Akron season. (Photo courtesy Jeremy Dani)
Josef Brown and Georgina Rich in a scene from Dirty Dancing. Dirty Dancing will run November 7 and 8, 2017 as part of the E.J. Thomas Hall 2017-18 Broadway in Akron season. (Photo courtesy E.J. Thomas)