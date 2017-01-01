Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
LSU's Tyrann Mathieu (7) runs for a touchdown with an Oregon punt return fumble during the second quarter in the Cowboys Classic Stadium in Arlington, Texas in Sept. 2011. (Ron Jenkins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT)
In this Sept. 2012 photo, Texas A&M's Damontre Moore (94) leads the team out to the field before a college football game against South Carolina State in College Station, Texas. The junior defensive end has shaken off a drug arrest and is now among the nation's leaders in sacks with hopes of an NFL career. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
This Aug. 2012 file photo shows LSU cornerback Tyrann Mathieu (7) smiling between drills during NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La. LSU has dismissed Heisman Trophy finalist Mathieu from its football program for violating school and team rules. At a news conference Friday, Aug. 10, 2012, coach Les Miles would not specify the reason Mathieu was kicked off the team. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Texas A&M's Damontre Moore (94) stands at the line of scrimmage during the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Jan. 2013, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)