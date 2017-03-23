Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, explains his position to a TV interviewer before his group met with President Donald Trump as the GOP's long-promised legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare" moves to a showdown vote, Thursday, March 23, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., left, and Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, leave Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, to meet with President Donald Trump as the GOP's long-promised legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare" moves to a showdown vote. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a key member and founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus, arrives for a TV interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, as the GOP's long-promised legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare" comes to a showdown vote. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)