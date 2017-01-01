Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A view of the emergency entrance at Summa Akron City Hospital on Jan. 26, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fourth-year orthopedic resident Dr. Jovan Laskovski (left) checks on first-year orthopedic resident Dr. Chris Myer as he tends to an infection caused by a bite on a patient's finger in the emergency room at St. Thomas Hospital in this July 15, 2009 file photo. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Amos Burgess, resident physician, coordinates treatment of an auto accident mannequin victim, during a simulated exercise to see how the new emergency room facility will perform during real situations in this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo. . The hospital was preparing for it's Emergency Department Phase 1 to open the following week. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Summa Health System has lost accreditation for its emergency medicine residency program and has been placed on immediate probation by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education, according to an internal memo sent late Wednesday night to employees.