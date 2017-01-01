Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
New Executive Director of the One of A Kid Pet Adoption Center Mark Twyford talks about his love of animals and plans for the center during an interview in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
New Executive Director of the One of A Kid Pet Adoption Center Mark Twyford talks about his love of animals and plans for the center during an interview in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
New Executive Director of the One of A Kid Pet Adoption Center Mark Twyford talks about his love of animals and plans for the center during an interview in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
New Executive Director of the One of A Kid Pet Adoption Center Mark Twyford pets Sasha the cat while talking about his love of animals and plans for the center during an interview in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
New Executive Director of the One of A Kid Pet Adoption Center Mark Twyford pets Sasha the cat while talking about his love of animals and plans for the center during an interview in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)