Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., joined by (from left) Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the Republican Conference chairman, meets with reporters after a closed-door Republican strategy session, Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. McConnell said Senate Republicans will unveil their revised health care bill Thursday and begin voting on it next week, adding, he could delay the chamber's August recess for two weeks as the GOP tries breaking logjams that have slowed work on that and other issues. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Susan Collins, R-Maine speaks to members of the media as she arrives for luncheon with fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a key opponent of the Republican health care bill, does a television news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah responds to questions about his opposition to the GOP health care bill, during a TV news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. Lee and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are pushing a revision to let insurers sell low-price policies with bare-bones coverage, as long as the company also sells a policy that covers a list of services like maternity care that Obama's law mandates. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala. responds to questions during a TV news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is running against Sen. Strange in a special election to permanently fill the Senate seat that was held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)