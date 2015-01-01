Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
An old NASA logo hangs on a wall at the Heroes & Legends exhibit at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. (Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/TNS)
Consoles from the old Mercury Control Center in the Heroes & Legends exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex. (Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/TNS)
The Mercury-Redstone 6 is in the Heroes & Legends exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex. (Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/TNS)
Painted on glass, this artwork represents the Mercury 7 astronauts, NASA's class of astronauts: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard, and Deke Slayton. (Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/TNS)
Gus Grissom's Mercury spaceflight suit is on display at the Heroes & Legends exhibit at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. (Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/TNS)