Dwight Powell clears rubbish from his yard a day after a tornado touched down in eastern New Orleans, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)
With a moon rising overhead, Theresa Perkins retrieves some belongings from inside of the destroyed home of her friend Thelma Packnett, in the aftermath of Tuesday's tornado that tore through the New Orleans East section of New Orleans, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Anthony Brown walk through the debris of his neighbors home, whom he helped extricate after she was trapped inside, in the aftermath of Tuesday's tornado that tore through the New Orleans East section of New Orleans, Wednesday. Officials say tornadoes that struck in southeastern Louisiana destroyed homes and businesses, flipped vehicles and left thousands without power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Summa Health System has lost accreditation for its emergency medicine residency program and has been placed on immediate probation by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education, according to an internal memo sent late Wednesday night to employees.