A demonstrator that supports keeping confederate-era monuments in place yells as workers dismantle the Liberty Place monument Monday, April 24, 2017, which commemorates whites who tried to topple a biracial post-Civil War government, in New Orleans. It was removed overnight in an attempt to avoid disruption from supporters who want the monuments to stay. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Workers dismantle the Liberty Place monument Monday, April 24, 2017, which commemorates whites who tried to topple a biracial post-Civil War government, in New Orleans. It was removed overnight in an attempt to avoid disruption from supporters who want the monuments to stay. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Charles Lincoln speaks during a candlelight vigil at the statue of Jefferson Davis in New Orleans, Monday, April 24, 2017. New Orleans will begin taking down Confederate statutes, becoming the latest Southern body to divorce itself from what some say are symbols of racism and intolerance. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Dana Farley, of New Orleans, participates in a candlelight vigil at the statue of Jefferson Davis in New Orleans, Monday, April 24, 2017. New Orleans will begin taking down Confederate statutes, becoming the latest Southern body to divorce itself from what some say are symbols of racism and intolerance. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Pierre McGraw, head of a group called the Monumental Task Committee, speaks during a candlelight vigil at the statue of Jefferson Davis in New Orleans, Monday, April 24, 2017. New Orleans will begin taking down Confederate statutes, becoming the latest Southern body to divorce itself from what some say are symbols of racism and intolerance. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
People participate in a candlelight vigil at the statue of Jefferson Davis in New Orleans, Monday, April 24, 2017. New Orleans will begin taking down Confederate statutes, becoming the latest Southern body to divorce itself from what some say are symbols of racism and intolerance. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
