Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This photo provided by Kohler shows one of their Prairie Flowers and English Trellis pedestal sinks, which bring the garden indoors, to a powder room or small bath. (Kohler via AP)
This photo provided by Ronbow shows their Pebble sink. The shapes of the Pebble sink, vanity and coordinating mirrors, from French designer Ora Ito, were inspired by the organic shape of pebbles. (Ronbow via AP)
This photo provided by Stone Forest shows their Triple Basalt pedestal sink. Basalt pillars make for a unique pedestal sink base. These basalt columns from Stone Forest have both polished facets and the natural surface, creating a unique organic contemporary fixture that can be topped with a vessel basin. Configurations can be one, two or three pillars, joined by brass or nickel finished tubing. (Stone Forest via AP)
This photo provided by Kohler shows one of their Prairie Flowers and English Trellis pedestal sinks, which bring the garden indoors, to a powder room or small bath. (Kohler via AP)
This photo provided by Kohler shows one of their Prairie Flowers and English Trellis pedestal sinks, which bring the garden indoors, to a powder room or small bath. (Kohler via AP)
This photo provided by Falper shows their Wing sink, designed by Ludovico Lombari, which evokes the swooping wings of a crane, in a wall-mounted sink. Pedestals and wallmounts like this are great choices for small baths, and become sculptural art pieces that elevate the spaces. (Maurizio Marcato/Falper via AP)
This image provided by Killista shows their Tuxedo by Barbara Barry pedestal sink. Timeless and classic, Barbara Barry's Tuxedo collection for Kallista includes this pedestal sink, a contemporary take on the classic silhouette. (Killista via AP)