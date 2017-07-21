Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-OH (left) converses with Barberton Mayor Bill Judge on the new patio at Kave on Friday in Barberton. Local and state dignitaries were invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
From left: Barberton Mayor Bill Judge, NeighborWorks America CEO Paul Weech, Ohio Sen. Vernon Sykes, Ohio Rep. Tavia Galonski, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-OH, and incoming executive Stacy Brown cut the ribbon at the VIP kickoff of the new rooftop patio on Friday at Kave in Barberton. Local and state dignitaries were invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ed Amann of Akron performs on the new patio at Kave on Friday in Barberton. Local and state dignitaries were invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-OH, (center) converses on the new patio at Kave on Friday in Barberton. Local and state dignitaries were invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton Mayor Bill Judge speaks at the VIP kickoff of the new rooftop patio on Friday, July 21, 2017, at Kave in Barberton, Ohio. Local and state dignitaries were invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-OH, Ohio Senator Vernon Sykes, OH Rep Tavia Galonski, incoming executive Stacy Brown, NeighborWorks America CEO Paul Weech, and Barberton Mayor Bill Judge pose for a picture on the new rooftop patio at Kave on Friday in Barberton. Local and state dignitaries were invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-OH, speaks at the VIP kickoff of the new rooftop patio on Friday at Kave in Barberton. Local and state dignitaries were invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)